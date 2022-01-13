Advertisement

Madison Fire Department responds to apartment fire

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at the Park Glen Commons Apartments Sunday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to a waterflow and fire alarm on the 200 block of N. Walbridge Ave just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The department reported that a resident in a third floor apartment had heated oil on a stovetop, which activated the fire sprinkler system and extinguished the fire.

Occupants were evacuating the building when fire crews arrived. There were no injuries, and no one was displaced because of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $1,500.

