Madison Police investigate possible stabbing near Marshall Park

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon on the 2100 Block of Allen Boulevard.

Police say officers arrived on the scene near Marshall Park, and found a man who said he was stabbed during a fight.

The man had a non-life threatening injury, according to MPD.

Madison Police did not say if any arrests were made, but said the investigation is ongoing.

