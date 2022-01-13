Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler

Dry and chilly weather is expected for the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cloudy skies and a few scattered light snow showers and flurries will be possible this morning. Northwesterly winds will bring a little bit cooler temperatures into the region for today. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 30s. A weak cold front will slide in from the north today.

Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend.(wmtv)

Behind the front, temperatures will cool a bit and highs will return to the middle 20s by Friday. This cooler air will hang around through the weekend. A clipper will roll by to the west of here over the next 48 hours. That system will bring accumulating snow to most of the northern Plains. At this point it looks like it will only generate a few flurries around here during the day Friday with dry weather anticipated through the weekend.

Today: A chance of flurries this morning, then mostly cloudy. High: 34. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 15. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow/flurries. High: 24.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 20.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

A Winter storm will pass to the SW of Wisconsin Friday & early Saturday. Southern Wisconsin may...
Heat Wave Ending; Cooler temps & a chance for snow
Wednesday Extended Forecast
The end of the Mild Stretch
Mild temperatures today will give way to cooler conditions later in the week.
Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler
A few light snow showers are possible early Thursday.
Milder Temps are Back! Few chances for light snow