Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cloudy skies and a few scattered light snow showers and flurries will be possible this morning. Northwesterly winds will bring a little bit cooler temperatures into the region for today. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 30s. A weak cold front will slide in from the north today.

Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend. (wmtv)

Behind the front, temperatures will cool a bit and highs will return to the middle 20s by Friday. This cooler air will hang around through the weekend. A clipper will roll by to the west of here over the next 48 hours. That system will bring accumulating snow to most of the northern Plains. At this point it looks like it will only generate a few flurries around here during the day Friday with dry weather anticipated through the weekend.

Today: A chance of flurries this morning, then mostly cloudy. High: 34. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 15. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow/flurries. High: 24.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 20.

