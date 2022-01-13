MPD: Multiple shell casings found in downtown Madison Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. reports multiple shell casings were found in downtown Madison early Thursday morning.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to the 10 Block of N. Franklin Street around 2:40 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the area.

The department did not find any signs of injuries or damage.

