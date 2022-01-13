Advertisement

National Guard to staff Wisconsin hospitals, nursing homes

Wisconsin National Guard Logo
Wisconsin National Guard Logo(Wisconsin National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin National Guard troops will help fill staffing shortages at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes over the coming weeks.

Evers said Thursday that troops are being trained at Madison College as certified nursing assistants.

“I’m proud to announce our new partnership with Madison College to provide training to Wisconsin National Guard members so by the end of February we can welcome more than 200 new certified nursing assistants in nursing homes across our state and expand capacity,” the governor said.

About 50 soldiers were deployed to six nursing homes during the past week. Another 80 soldiers who started training this week will deploy at the end of January. Another group of 80 soldiers will begin training in early February and deploy by the end of that month.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has been heavily engaged in the battle against COVID-19 since day one of this pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said. “We see ourselves as neighbors helping neighbors, and when we say that, we mean it. We will continue to assist our state in any way we can because we live and work in these same communities across Wisconsin.”

Evers’ administration also notes that as of Wednesday it has helped recruit 626 nurses and other health care workers to support 76 health care facilities in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

