Advertisement

One juvenile arrested after firing a BB at a nearby car

(Gray News)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One male juvenile was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Madison Police say he fired a BB at a nearby car.

MPD says around 3:35 p.m. a woman was driving in the area of McKee Road at Maple Grove Drive when her window was hit by a BB.

Officers found the suspected car, and arrested a male juvenile for shooting the BB. MPD adds, another person was given a citation.

Police did report any injuries in this incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

Madison Police investigate possible stabbing near Marshall Park
Experts weigh in on the continued rise of inflation
Experts weigh in on the continued rise of inflation
Dodge Co. fire departments merge
Dodge Co. fire departments merge
CLR Fire & Rescue
Dodge Co. fire departments merge after staffing shortages