One juvenile arrested after firing a BB at a nearby car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One male juvenile was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Madison Police say he fired a BB at a nearby car.

MPD says around 3:35 p.m. a woman was driving in the area of McKee Road at Maple Grove Drive when her window was hit by a BB.

Officers found the suspected car, and arrested a male juvenile for shooting the BB. MPD adds, another person was given a citation.

Police did report any injuries in this incident.

