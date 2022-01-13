DCHS reaches donation goal for puppy’s surgery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced Thursday that thanks to many donors, they reached their goal to pay for the four-month-old puppy Farley’s surgery and rehabilitation.

Farley’s surgery will help repair his back legs, which were badly injured after he was likely hit by a car. Farley could not walk or use his back legs because of his injury.

“We are so touched by the compassion of our community who came together to rally around this puppy in need. Thank you to everyone who donated to help Farley get his surgery and all of the follow-up care he needs to recover from his injuries,” DCHS Director of Development and Marketing Amy Good said.

DCHS asked the public to help raise $5,000 for surgery and additional rehabilitation care for Farley.

Donations from the community not only reached DCHS’s goal but far exceeded it. Additional donations are going to help DCHS’s Animal Medical Services team continue to provide high quality medical care to thousands of animals each year.

“As a private, nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of our community to provide care and comfort to thousands of animals in need each year,” Good added.

Surgery on Farley’s legs was completed by local orthopedic specialists at Madison Veterinary Specialists Thursday morning. DCHS was notified that surgery went well.

