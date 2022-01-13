Advertisement

UW-Madison expecting COVID-19 testing for all students before start of semester

(KCRG)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison announced Thursday that they are expecting all students who have not had a positive PCR test in the last 90 days to get tested before coming to campus.

However, the announcement does not state that students need to report their tests or results.

The university is recommending at-home antigen testing, which it says provides more rapid results and are more readily available than PCR tests.

UW-Madison is asking students to complete two COVID-19 tests, one before returning to Dane County and one after arriving.

Antigen tests will be provided for students who live in residence halls in their room building upon move in.

Students who live off campus will have access to free at-home antigen tests with a valid Wiscard. These tests can be picked up from Memorial Union or Union South.

Specific testing information for students who live on and off-campus can be found here.

The announcement from UW also stated that if students are having symptoms or have recently tested positive and are still in their isolation period, they should postpone their return to campus.

UW-Madison is continuing to encourage students to receive their booster vaccine, but not requiring it as other schools such as Beloit College have. Appointments can be scheduled on campus through MyUHS here.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days with a PCR test do not need to follow COVID-19 testing guidance.

