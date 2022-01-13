UW Health psychologist says setting goals is key to a better 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW Health psychologist said the blank slate of a new year can be a great opportunity for people to reset and set goals for a better future.

Dr. Shilagh Mirgain said people should try to move beyond New Year’s resolutions to creating realistic goals.

A recent global study found that 80% of people have been negatively affected over the last year, and three-quarters of people around the world reported feeling “stuck” personally and professionally.

To create goals for 2022, Dr. Mirgain said people should reflect on the past year, envision their best year, set realistic goals and plan and anticipate obstacles.

Dr. Mirgain said in reflecting on the past year, ask yourself what went right and what was challenging. In envisioning your best year, pick a word or statement that helps you picture how you want to feel in a year from now.

Dr. Mirgain suggested setting a few goals you want to work toward that are realistic, measurable and excite you. In planning these goals, anticipate challenges and how you will work to overcome them with the help of a support team.

Revisiting your goals often can help you focus, celebrate successes and recommit to action steps, Dr. Mirgain said.

