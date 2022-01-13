Advertisement

UW Health psychologist says setting goals is key to a better 2022

New year, new me. It’s a mantra many of us say when the ball drops as we think about our...
New year, new me. It’s a mantra many of us say when the ball drops as we think about our personal goals and resolutions at the beginning of each year.(WIS)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW Health psychologist said the blank slate of a new year can be a great opportunity for people to reset and set goals for a better future.

Dr. Shilagh Mirgain said people should try to move beyond New Year’s resolutions to creating realistic goals.

A recent global study found that 80% of people have been negatively affected over the last year, and three-quarters of people around the world reported feeling “stuck” personally and professionally.

To create goals for 2022, Dr. Mirgain said people should reflect on the past year, envision their best year, set realistic goals and plan and anticipate obstacles.

Dr. Mirgain said in reflecting on the past year, ask yourself what went right and what was challenging. In envisioning your best year, pick a word or statement that helps you picture how you want to feel in a year from now.

Dr. Mirgain suggested setting a few goals you want to work toward that are realistic, measurable and excite you. In planning these goals, anticipate challenges and how you will work to overcome them with the help of a support team.

Revisiting your goals often can help you focus, celebrate successes and recommit to action steps, Dr. Mirgain said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

UW Health nurses met with CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan to show their support for creating a union.
UW Health nurses fight for union amid growing workforce challenges
Wisconsin judge rules against absentee ballot drop boxes
Wisconsin crosses 100,000 cases in 2022; but that number may be low
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Dozens of Dane Co. Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing