Advertisement

WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m. Evers, DHS offer update on COVID-19 surge

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec. 8, 2021.(Gov. Tony Evers via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers will join state health officials Thursday afternoon to offer Wisconsinites an update on the state’s battle against COVID-19 and the extraordinary rise in new cases since the fall.

The already rising number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels since the governor last sat in for a Dept. Health Services Briefing, just over a month ago. At the time of that session, on Dec. 8, the seven-day rolling average for the state stood at 3,069 cases per day, having surged to a level not seen since the then-peak period more than a year earlier.

It’s three times higher now – just over a month later.

In fact, the current seven-day rolling average, which now stands at 9,675 cases per day over the past week, is currently higher than any single day ever recorded in Wisconsin prior to last week.

DHS report of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Jan. 12, 2022.
DHS report of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Jan. 12, 2022.(Dept. of Health Services)

Also speaking during the media briefing will be DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, Chief Medical Officer for the agency’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases Dr. Ryan Westergaard, and the governor’s Chief Legal Office Ryan Nilsestuen.

NBC15 News will provide a live stream of the media briefing on our website and our Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

A gun and target symbol.
1 in custody after shots fired reported on Madison’s north side
Family members await the return of the 115th Fighter Wing, which returned home from a...
115th Fighter Wing begins coming home from last mission with F-16s
An artist rendering from Exact Sciences new $350 million project, which is expected to create...
WEDC: Exact Sciences to invest $350M in Madison, create 1,300 more jobs
Liquor bottles
Report: Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose 25% in 2020