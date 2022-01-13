Advertisement

WDEC: Exact Sciences to invest $350M in Madison, create 1,300 more jobs

An artist rendering from Exact Sciences new $350 million project, which is expected to create...
An artist rendering from Exact Sciences new $350 million project, which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs in the area.(WEDC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences plans to pour more than a third of a billion dollars into its Madison campuses in a move designed to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the area.

“Since relocating to Wisconsin in 2009, Exact Sciences has grown from a handful of people into a worldwide team focused on eradicating cancer and the suffering it causes,” Exact Sciences Chairman and CEO Kevin Conroy said.

Conroy added that by continuing to invest in its Wisconsin-based staff and facilities, the company can accelerate its development of new cancer tests and “continue providing world-class service and critical answers to patients.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced the plans Thursday morning. The WEDC noted it is supporting the project, which is expected to create 1,300 jobs, with $18.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, provided Exact Sciences meets investment and job creation goals over the next three years.

“Exact Sciences has already demonstrated an almost unlimited potential to grow,” WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said. “The fact that they’re choosing to grow in Wisconsin is testament to the strength of our state’s economy and our strong support for businesses of every size, shape and sector.”

The WEDC explained that the $350 million investment will be divided among three projects:

  • The Research and Development Center of Excellence, which is designed to improve research capabilities, including to the company’s flagship product, Cologuard.
  • More laboratory space, with plans including new technology and automation.
  • Warehouse space to offer more room for the production lab and R&D facility.

The WEDC points out that Exact Sciences had already earned for $9 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, based on it creating more than 750 jobs and invest at least $26.2 million. Provided Exact Sciences meets the 2025 goals, the new credits will bring that total to $27.5 million.

“As the company has grown to add operations around the world, Exact Sciences could have chosen to expand in other states but chose Wisconsin because of our outstanding, well-educated workers, excellent community infrastructure and support for its research and health care missions,” Hughes continued, highlighting Exact Sciences “deep Wisconsin roots.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

Liquor bottles
Report: Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose 25% in 2020
Cassandra Berger can't get enough of the Wisconsin based gas station
Kwik Trip superfan visits all 457 Wisconsin stores in one year
Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend.
Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler
Bearded dragon.
Wisconsin included in outbreak of salmonella linked to pet bearded dragons