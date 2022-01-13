Advertisement

West Madison neighborhood considers crossing guard a part of the family

Community makes small gestures of thanks during Wisconsin Crossing Guard Recognition Week
Crossing guards enjoyed extra waves and greetings on Thursday during statewide Crossing Guard...
Crossing guards enjoyed extra waves and greetings on Thursday during statewide Crossing Guard Recognition Week.(WVIR)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crossing guard Terry Tappy enjoyed extra waves and greetings on Thursday during statewide Crossing Guard Recognition Week.

After nine years on the job, Tappy said early hours and frigid temperatures are not a problem.

”Even when it’s cold outside like this or it has been cold I still enjoy getting up and getting out there,” he said.

Tappy tries to learn and remember his regular pedestrians’ names.

“It’s kind of neat because you see them when they’re in elementary school and then you get to see them when they’re in high school,” Tappy said. “You get to see all of the changes and they do change.”

People who live near his post at Commonwealth Ave and S. Allen St. appreciate his work.

”We consider Terry a national treasure,” Lesley Bartlett said.

She takes extra steps to show her appreciation.

”In the mornings that I can I make an extra cup of coffee and bring it out,” Bartlett said. “He has a little thermos in his car. I fill up his thermos and that way after the end of a very cold shift he has a way to warm up on his way home.”

City of Madison’s West Side Crossing Guard Supervisor Alex Stewart said their guards provide the city with crucial safety improvement necessities.

“With their feedback we can have our friends here at traffic and engineering implement permanent improvements to the intersections that make it safer for pedestrians using that crosswalk,” Stewart said. “Whether the guard is on duty or not.”

One example is the flashing posts that have ‘street crossing’ buttons.

Stewart said the best way to recognize Madison’s crossing guards is to wave and say thanks when people walk by.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

UW Health nurses met with CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan to show their support for creating a union.
UW Health nurses fight for union amid growing workforce challenges
Wisconsin judge rules against absentee ballot drop boxes
New year, new me. It’s a mantra many of us say when the ball drops as we think about our...
UW Health psychologist says setting goals is key to a better 2022
Wisconsin crosses 100,000 cases in 2022; but that number may be low