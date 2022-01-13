Advertisement

Wisconsin DOC temporarily halts in-person visits to adult facilities over COVID-19

(Storyblocks)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending all in-person visits to adult facilities across the state starting Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise, which is fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The DOC explained visits will be held virtually and through phone calls for attorneys or professional visits. The agency is also holding off on entry for volunteers, contractors, maintenance, staff and other non-DOC employees.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said facilities have seen a sharp jump in positive COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant adds to the new cases.

“DOC has not seen any corresponding increase in serious illness among people in our care, likely due to a combination of the high vaccination rate in our facilities and evidence that this Omicron variant causes less severe disease,” Carr said. “However, we feel making these temporary changes is the best way to protect our staff, those in our care and the communities surrounding our institutions.”

As cases of Omicron are expected to rise, the DOC expects the case count in its facilities to also increase.

The exception to visitors not currently allowed in DOC facilities are emergency services, ongoing facility projects that are deemed necessary and religious volunteers. These groups will be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test when they enter each center starting on Jan. 18 and must follow all institution COVID-19 policies.

Medical visits to off-site locations will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Transfers of inmates between institutions may also be adjusted or suspended based on the number of COVID-19 cases at each facility.

Officials will review these temporary changes in early February and reevaluate based on cases of the virus.

The department also plans to increase rapid testing of those participating in work release, project crews and off-site education, as these activities will continue. Educational, vocational and treatment programming conducted by DOC staff will also continue with proper COVID-19 precautions in place.

According to data from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, 930 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected statewide of the viruses tested in the past 30 days. A quarter of the cases tested in December showed to be the Omicron variant.

There have been 1,027 cases detected overall of Omicron.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

Photo of Columbus High School within the Columbus School District.
Columbus schools announce restart strategy to avoid virtual learning
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
National Guard to staff Wisconsin hospitals, nursing homes
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
Evers, DHS offer update on COVID-19 surge
Wisconsin Republicans in court over absentee ballot boxes