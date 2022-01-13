Wisconsin included in outbreak of salmonella linked to pet bearded dragons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At least four people in Wisconsin fell sick with salmonella linked to pet bearded dragons, according to the CDC.

There’s an outbreak in 25 states. Fifteen people have been hospitalized. CLICK HERE for the map of impacted states.

The CDC says bearded dragons can carry salmonella germs in their droppings even if they are healthy and clean.

“These germs can easily spread to their bodies and anything in the area where they live and roam,” reads a statement from the CDC.

Humans get sick from touching their pet and then touching their mouth.

CDC’S TIPS FOR OWNERS

Wash your hands: Always wash hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching or feeding your bearded dragon and after touching or cleaning the area where it lives and roams.

Adults should make sure young children are washing their hands.

Play safely: Don’t kiss or snuggle your bearded dragon, and don’t eat or drink around it. This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.

Keep your bearded dragon out of your kitchen and other areas where you eat, store, or prepare food.

Keep things clean: Clean your bearded dragon supplies outside the house, if possible. These supplies may include its feeders, toys, and food and water containers.

If you clean the supplies indoors, don’t clean them in the kitchen or other areas where you eat or prepare food. Use a laundry sink or bathtub, and thoroughly clean and disinfect the area right after.

SALMONELLA SYMPTOMS

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

