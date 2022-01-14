DHS: Unvaccinated Wisconsinites were 14X more likely to die last month than vaccinated ones

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New Dept. of Health Services numbers put on stark display how much harder the latest spike in COVID-19 cases is hitting the unvaccinated as compared to those who have received the shot.

In the agency’s latest report comparing the two groups, unvaccinated Wisconsinites’ age-adjusted case rate and death rate both soared by approximately 42 percent and 45 percent, respectively. Fully vaccinated residents did not get off unscathed by surge, but that group’s increases were in the neighborhood of 27 percent.

Hospitalization rates, however, told a different story. The likelihood that a vaccinated individual would end up in the hospital rose by only 8 percent, while the rate for those still shot-free actually went down by a little more than four percent.

Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Change Vaccinated* Case Rate 1,573.2 1,233.2 27.5% Hospitalization Rate 18.5 17.1 8.2% Death Rate 3.6 2.8 2.9% Unvaccinated Case Rate 4,746.4 3,348.2 41.7% Hospitalization Rate 176.4 184 -4.1% Death Rate 50.8 35 45.1% (Age-adjusted rate per 100,000)

(*- to be considered vaccinated, an individual would have had to complete their vaccination series and the two week period afterwards)

That widening chasm between vaccinated and unvaccinated infection rates and death rates come on top the consistently large gap that has existed between the two groups ever since DHS started reporting the numbers.

On a per capita basis, an unvaccinated person was three times more likely to test positive for the virus in December than their counterpart, up from an approximately 2.7 to 1 ratio the previous month.

That difference pales in comparison to the difference in death rates. The age-adjusted death rate exceeded 50 per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals last month as opposed to 3.6 for those who completed the vaccination series.

That’s a 14 to 1 difference.

Dept. of Health Services comparison of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated COVID-19 rates for Dec. 2021. (Dept. of Health Services)

