Advertisement

DNR board to vote on rules for PFAS in firefighting foam

firefighting foam
firefighting foam(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board is set to vote later this month on permanent rules implementing a law that restricts the use of firefighting foam that contains PFAS chemicals.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in 2020 that prohibits the use of foam that contains PFAS except in emergency situations and for testing, and then only if it can be disposed of or stored without seeping into the environment.

The DNR estimates the rules could cost facilities that use foam for emergencies or testing a total of $600,000 to $4 million annually, although costs could shrink over time as facilities use replacement foam or other methods.

The board is set to vote on the rules Jan. 26.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

WIFR File Photo (2017)
VetsRoll cancels 2022 trip out of COVID-19 concerns
MPD arrests 29-year-old man for alleged child pornography possession
Dane Co. Library Services hope to recruit youth of color as interns in the fall.
Dane Co. libraries hope to recruit youth of color in new internship program
Gregg Raether appears in a Dane Co. courtroom on Dec. 30, 2021.
Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide of woman found two months after death