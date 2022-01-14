DOJ: 6 Dane Co. residents among 10 charged in cocaine conspiracy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Dane Co. residents and a Jefferson Co. were among the ten people arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to distribute cocaine that stretched back for years. The other three people included the federal indictment all hailed from Chicago.

On Friday, the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced a trio of indictments that included charges that alleged two of the Chicago men, Winfield Agee and Darryl McDonald, were involved in the conspiracy as far back as 2014, with the former also accused of dealing marijuana for a decade.

A Sun Prairie man and Madison woman – Jason Hall and Kiayla Alston – were indicted on allegations of possession to distribute cocaine between dates starting in 2018 and lasting until 2020.

All but one of the allegations against the 10 suspects consisted of dates that ended in in 2020, although arrests in the investigation ran into this year, according to the Justice Dept.

Hall and Alston were part of an indictment that included eight of the suspects in the investigation. Federal prosecutors identified them as:

Winfield Agee, 35, Chicago Kialya Alston, 28, Madison Daniel Barlow, 34, Madison Nikia Cannon, 46, Chicago Larry Dotson, 40, Madison Jason Hall, 36, Sun Prairie Daren Jones, 34, Madison Darryl McDonald, 38, Chicago

All of them face either conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine or possession of cocaine for distribution allegations. Agee also faces a marijuana trafficking-related charge, while Hall has six cocaine-related charges against him.

Federal prosecutors added a second indictment has been filed against Shaneeque Parker, alleging the 27-year-old Madison woman possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute in Nov. 2020. She also faces a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

The final indictment accused 44-year-old Brian Battle, of Jefferson, of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver in April 2021 and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Justice Dept., three federal law enforcement agencies and Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation participated in the investigation, as well as the Madison and Chicago Police Departments and the Narcotics Task Forces from Dane Co. and Jefferson Co.

