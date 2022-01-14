Advertisement

DOJ: 6 Dane Co. residents among 10 charged in cocaine conspiracy

Federal prosecutors allege the conspiracy lasted for years.
(KWTX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Dane Co. residents and a Jefferson Co. were among the ten people arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to distribute cocaine that stretched back for years. The other three people included the federal indictment all hailed from Chicago.

On Friday, the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced a trio of indictments that included charges that alleged two of the Chicago men, Winfield Agee and Darryl McDonald, were involved in the conspiracy as far back as 2014, with the former also accused of dealing marijuana for a decade.

A Sun Prairie man and Madison woman – Jason Hall and Kiayla Alston – were indicted on allegations of possession to distribute cocaine between dates starting in 2018 and lasting until 2020.

All but one of the allegations against the 10 suspects consisted of dates that ended in in 2020, although arrests in the investigation ran into this year, according to the Justice Dept.

Hall and Alston were part of an indictment that included eight of the suspects in the investigation. Federal prosecutors identified them as:

  1. Winfield Agee, 35, Chicago
  2. Kialya Alston, 28, Madison
  3. Daniel Barlow, 34, Madison
  4. Nikia Cannon, 46, Chicago
  5. Larry Dotson, 40, Madison
  6. Jason Hall, 36, Sun Prairie
  7. Daren Jones, 34, Madison
  8. Darryl McDonald, 38, Chicago

All of them face either conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine or possession of cocaine for distribution allegations. Agee also faces a marijuana trafficking-related charge, while Hall has six cocaine-related charges against him.

Federal prosecutors added a second indictment has been filed against Shaneeque Parker, alleging the 27-year-old Madison woman possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute in Nov. 2020. She also faces a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

The final indictment accused 44-year-old Brian Battle, of Jefferson, of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver in April 2021 and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Justice Dept., three federal law enforcement agencies and Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation participated in the investigation, as well as the Madison and Chicago Police Departments and the Narcotics Task Forces from Dane Co. and Jefferson Co.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
Officials identify two Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Man shot near downtown Madison

Latest News

Halderson trial resumes on Tuesday
Paisan’s building allowed to reopen... again
PHMDC: Dane Co. COVID-19 death rate cut in half since vaccines’ arrival
Charley's starting early with the sweaters.
22 southern Wisconsin furry friends decked out for National Dress Up Your Pet Day