Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of attacking a Fond du Lac police officer who suffered broken bones was charged in the case Friday.

Officer Marcus Clapper responded to a call of a man trying to break down the door at an apartment building about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Clapper was speaking to tenants on the second floor when the 44-year-old man approached in hallway and attacked the officer, breaking his nose and finger, among other injuries.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The alleged attacker faces six charges, including battery to an officer.

