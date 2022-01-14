Advertisement

Kaul raises $675,000 during last half of 2021

(WISC-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he raised $675,000 over the last half of 2021 and has more than $1 million in the bank heading into his reelection campaign.

Kaul’s campaign announced the figures on Friday.

Campaign finance reports covering the last six months of 2021 are due to state ethics officials by Tuesday.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow are vying for the Republican nomination.

Their campaigns didn’t immediately respond to messages Friday. Toney reported $27,800 on hand at the end of June. Jarchow didn’t enter the race until October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
Officials identify two Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Man shot near downtown Madison

Latest News

(File)
Office of Children’s Mental Health says prevention of underage drinking takes community involvement
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of...
Dane County executive, Madison mayor announce Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award honorees
Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students