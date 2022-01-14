Madison warns of slick roads Friday, sends out snow plows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow falling over Madison, the city’s snowplows will be hitting the streets Friday to treat their salt routes. Even with the roads plowed and salted, however, the Streets Division is still warning drivers to expect to go slow on their commute home and into the night.

All city streets will likely be snowy, the agency warned, noting that the snow is forecasted to continue falling into the evening.

According to the Streets Division’s statement, 32 plows will be circling the snow routes and roads that Madison Metro buses plowing them and applying snow when necessary. Two other trucks will find hills, curves, and intersections that are not on those routes, laying down sand to improve traction for vehicles.

City officials also remind drivers to be slow and patient Friday evening and to allow extra time to get where they are going. They should also be mindful of the slick streets and leave extra stopping room when there is a vehicle in front of them.

If the Streets Division’s plans change, they will add an update on city’s website.

