Advertisement

Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby refiles dismissed lawsuit

FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who as a 4-month-old appeared nude on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s album “Nevermind” on Thursday filed a new version of his lawsuit alleging the image is child pornography.

Federal Judge Fernando M. Olguin had dismissed Spencer Elden’s lawsuit on Jan. 4 after a missed deadline, but gave him permission to file an amended version.

The new complaint includes a declaration from the album’s graphic designer that Elden’s lawyers argue demonstrates that the band and Geffen Records deliberately sought to display the baby Elden’s penis and exploit the image for commercial gain.

The lawsuit, first filed in August in federal court in California, said that Elden, now 30, had suffered “lifelong damages” as the band and others profited from the ubiquitous image of him naked underwater appearing to swim after a dollar bill on a fish hook.

The defendants named include surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of Kurt Cobain.

A motion to dismiss filed in December by Nirvana’s attorneys argues that the suit was filed well past the 10-year statute of limitations of one of the laws used as a cause of action, and that another law it cites wasn’t enacted until 2003 and was not retroactive.

The motion says the lawsuit is “on its face, not serious,” and Elden’s conduct reflects that.

“Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed ‘Nirvana Baby,’” the document says.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse, but may when they have repeatedly come forward publicly, as Elden has.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
National Guard to staff Wisconsin hospitals, nursing homes
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
Wisconsin crosses 100,000 cases in 2022; but that number may be low