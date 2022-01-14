Advertisement

MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students

Madison Police Department.
Madison Police Department.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Follette High School student was hurt after a fight with several students, Madison Police Department reports Friday.

The 15-year-old boy told police that a group of other students were making fun of him before things turned physical.

According to an incident report, video shows the victim and another teen about to fight each other. Several other teens could be seen punching or attempting to hit the victim, as well.

Teachers and staff members were able to break the fight up quickly after it started. The 15-year-old was so severely injured that police say he will likely need oral surgery to treat an injury to his mouth.

MPD says two of the teens involved face charges of physical abuse to a child and disorderly conduct.

Officers will continue to investigate this incident.

