MPD arrests 29-year-old man for alleged child pornography possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday morning following an ongoing child pornography investigation.

According to an incident report, members of the Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, MPD Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, SWAT and MPD’s Special Victims Unit all conducted a search warrant around 7:15 a.m. at a residence on the 1200 block of East Washington Avenue.

The SVU arrested Taylor Cahalan for alleged possession of child pornography.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail.

