Advertisement

MPD arrests 29-year-old man for alleged child pornography possession

(Gray News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday morning following an ongoing child pornography investigation.

According to an incident report, members of the Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, MPD Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, SWAT and MPD’s Special Victims Unit all conducted a search warrant around 7:15 a.m. at a residence on the 1200 block of East Washington Avenue.

The SVU arrested Taylor Cahalan for alleged possession of child pornography.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

WIFR File Photo (2017)
VetsRoll cancels 2022 trip out of COVID-19 concerns
firefighting foam
DNR board to vote on rules for PFAS in firefighting foam
Dane Co. Library Services hope to recruit youth of color as interns in the fall.
Dane Co. libraries hope to recruit youth of color in new internship program
Gregg Raether appears in a Dane Co. courtroom on Dec. 30, 2021.
Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide of woman found two months after death