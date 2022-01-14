Advertisement

No. 13 Wisconsin beats No. 16 Ohio State for 6th win a row

Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) drives on Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of an...
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) drives on Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten).

Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds. Wisconsin was 10 of 23 from 3-point range. E.J. Liddell scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-4, 4-2).

Jamari Wheeler added 11 points, and Malaki Branham, Zed Key and Kyle Young each had 10.

