Paisan’s building allowed to reopen... again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The building that houses Paisan’s restaurant among other business will be allowed to reopen after twice being shut down over the past five months, the City of Madison announced Friday.

The popular restaurant and another office share the location, at 131 W. Wilson St. on the Isthmus. In September, the city’s Building Inspection Division closed the building because of structural concerns and ordered the building’s owner to create and install new safety measures.

The building was allowed to reopen approximately a month later, only to be shut down again in December. The second closure was blamed on the building’s owner failing to comply with the occupancy conditions laid forth by the city.

While the building’s common areas and commercial business spaces have been verified as safe to reopen, the Building Inspection Division made it clear to the building’s owner that the move does not mean repairs to the parking garage are not over. It only means that the repairs done so far are “sufficient to allow use of the building while a permanent repair is completed,” city officials wrote in the letter to the owners.

Inspectors will return every two weeks to certify that progress is being made and the parking garage is not further deteriorating. They will then report that information to the Building Inspection Division, which will require the building’s owner to remain in compliance with its orders until the parking system repairs are complete and the city agency has given its full approval.

Just because the building is reopening does not necessarily mean Paisan’s will be serving up pizza there any time soon. On Thursday, the restaurant accused its landlords of not “paying the bills necessary to keep (the) building open,” in addition to not following through on repairs. As such, the restaurant posted onto its Facebook page that its staff and operations are currently working out of the Porta Bella location at 425 N. Frances St.

The post also noted that Paisan’s owners have a lease at the Wilson St. building that could run for nearly another quarter-century, to 2045.

NBC15 News has contact the restaurant to see if it will return to the location and will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.