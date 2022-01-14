Stoughton Fire responding to a fire near Williams Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews are responding to a fire in Stoughton Friday afternoon, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Dispatch reports the Stoughton Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:15 p.m. on the 1500 block of Williams Drive.

Stoughton Fire is the primary department on the scene.

There are no known injuries at this time, dispatch added.

