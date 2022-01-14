Advertisement

Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have put up record-setting numbers together while forming the NFL’s most dynamic pass-catch combination. But they haven’t yet reached a Super Bowl together.

Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl title came in the 2010 season. Adams began his NFL career four seasons later.

This postseason could mark their last chance to reach a Super Bowl as Packers teammates.

The Packers own the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and can reach the Super Bowl by winning two straight games at Lambeau Field. They’ve lost in the NFC championship game four of the past seven seasons.

