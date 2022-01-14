Advertisement

VetsRoll cancels 2022 trip out of COVID-19 concerns

The organization is hopeful it will be able to put on a trip next year.
WIFR File Photo (2017)
WIFR File Photo (2017)(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The VetsRoll Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel its upcoming trip after deciding the risks of traveling during the pandemic were too high for the guests who would be traveling.

The Board explained Thursday that it made the decision to cancel its May 22-25 trip to Dayton, Ohio and Washington, D.C. after consulting with its medical team.

Each year, funds raised help support more than 200 veterans and “Rosies” to Washington D.C., to see the service and war memorials built in their honor. The Vets Roll trip typically happens every May, the week before Memorial Day weekend.

“Bottom line, we have weighed the risks and we will not subject our seniors and volunteers to the current level of risk posed by COVID-19,” the organization stated.

VetsRoll noted there are too many unknowns currently and its medical staff may not be able to get time off work, quarantines may still be possible and hospital rooms may not be available come May.

Reaching out to businesses in the hospitality industry, the National Parks Service and first responders are all tasks that VetsRoll must now undertake as it moves forward.

“While this news is very disappointing, please understand the Board of Directors was incredibly disheartened to have to make this decision,” the agency said. “VetsRoll built our reputation upon performing with an unequalled level of competence, care and planning. We take immense pride in those measures and in the opportunities we provide for our honored guests with a safe, comfortable and unforgettable experience.”

The organization is hopeful veterans and volunteers will still be able to travel with them next year on May 21-24, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

MPD arrests 29-year-old man for alleged child pornography possession
firefighting foam
DNR board to vote on rules for PFAS in firefighting foam
Dane Co. Library Services hope to recruit youth of color as interns in the fall.
Dane Co. libraries hope to recruit youth of color in new internship program
Gregg Raether appears in a Dane Co. courtroom on Dec. 30, 2021.
Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide of woman found two months after death