VetsRoll cancels 2022 trip out of COVID-19 concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The VetsRoll Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel its upcoming trip after deciding the risks of traveling during the pandemic were too high for the guests who would be traveling.

The Board explained Thursday that it made the decision to cancel its May 22-25 trip to Dayton, Ohio and Washington, D.C. after consulting with its medical team.

Each year, funds raised help support more than 200 veterans and “Rosies” to Washington D.C., to see the service and war memorials built in their honor. The Vets Roll trip typically happens every May, the week before Memorial Day weekend.

“Bottom line, we have weighed the risks and we will not subject our seniors and volunteers to the current level of risk posed by COVID-19,” the organization stated.

VetsRoll noted there are too many unknowns currently and its medical staff may not be able to get time off work, quarantines may still be possible and hospital rooms may not be available come May.

Reaching out to businesses in the hospitality industry, the National Parks Service and first responders are all tasks that VetsRoll must now undertake as it moves forward.

“While this news is very disappointing, please understand the Board of Directors was incredibly disheartened to have to make this decision,” the agency said. “VetsRoll built our reputation upon performing with an unequalled level of competence, care and planning. We take immense pride in those measures and in the opportunities we provide for our honored guests with a safe, comfortable and unforgettable experience.”

The organization is hopeful veterans and volunteers will still be able to travel with them next year on May 21-24, 2023.

