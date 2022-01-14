Advertisement

Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ reelection pitch: democracy is at risk

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in Ladysmith, Wis. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The state handed out about $15 million in grants for tourism and sports marketing in Wisconsin earlier this month.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is known for his folksy demeanor, sprinkling his speeches with “by gollys” and the occasional PG-rated swear word.

To win reelection, the 70-year-old grandfather and former teacher is trying to convince voters that he’s also a valiant defender of democracy and the lone figure ensuring their votes will still matter in 2024 and beyond.

He’s not the only Democrat making the pitch. Others in his party are making the case in such battleground states as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Republicans in Wisconsin say Evers is trying to cover up his first-term failures, and they say it won’t resonate with voters more concerned with things like inflation and the economy.

