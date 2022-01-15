Blackhawk Ski Club to host ski jumping tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Ski Club is hosting its 76th annual ski jumping tournament on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Athletes from across the Midwest will participate in competitions on Blackhawk’s eight, 18 and 30 meter jumps.

Jumpers at the event will be as young as five years old.

Three of Blackhawk’s ski jumpers have gone on to represent the United States at the Olympics, including Dave Norby in 1968, Bill Bakke in 1968 and Kurt Stein in 1992 and 1994.

Ski jumping competitions will begin at noon at the base of the small ski jumps.

The event is free and open to the public.

