Chicago cites restaurants, gyms for COVID vaccine violations

COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials have handed out more than 30 citations to businesses for failing to enforce the city’s requirement that people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in many places.

The order took effect Jan. 3, and through Wednesday, the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency had issued 32 citations to 16 businesses.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the businesses include restaurants, fitness centers, a swim school and a children’s play space.

Some of the citations were for failing to develop a written policy on performing the vaccination card checks and enforcing it.

