Dead wife’s relatives seek part of Robert Durst’s fortune

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A quest for the fortune left behind by multimillionaire murderer Robert Durst is underway just days after his death.

A lawyer for the family of his missing first wife notified the real estate tycoon’s trust Tuesday that it would be seeking more than $100 million from Durst’s estate and widow.

Attorney Robert Abrams said he would soon be filing a new wrongful death lawsuit against the estate and would renew legal actions against others he has long claimed helped cover up the killing of Kathie McCormack Durst four decades ago.

Abrams singled out Durst’s widow who has previously denied any involvement.

