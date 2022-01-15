Advertisement

Dead wife's relatives seek part of Robert Durst's fortune

In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Lawyers for...
In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Lawyers for Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he's accused of killing, according to court documents. In a court filing Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded that he had written the note directing police to the home of Susan Berman in December 2000. Durst pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Berman, his best friend, but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A quest for the fortune left behind by multimillionaire murderer Robert Durst is underway just days after his death.

A lawyer for the family of his missing first wife notified the real estate tycoon’s trust Tuesday that it would be seeking more than $100 million from Durst’s estate and widow.

Attorney Robert Abrams said he would soon be filing a new wrongful death lawsuit against the estate and would renew legal actions against others he has long claimed helped cover up the killing of Kathie McCormack Durst four decades ago.

Abrams singled out Durst’s widow who has previously denied any involvement.

