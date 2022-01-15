Feeling Cooler with more Flurries around the Corner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - January & the Winter are BACK! The cooler trend lasts through the weekend and we’re on the lookout for a few chances of flurries.

High-pressure moves in behind a departing Winter storm that grazed by Wisconsin on Friday. NE winds off Lake Michigan have sparked a few lake-effect snow showers Saturday morning. Cloud cover may be aided by lake-effect moisture, but high-pressure will win out - bringing some sunshine to the area. Highs top out in the teens - with cooler wind chills.

Overnight lows drop into the single-digits first thing Sunday. Sunshine gives way to clouds again as an upper-level wave passes by Sunday afternoon. Light snow showers and a few flurries are possible. Accumulations appear light - another dusting to perhaps half an inch.

Monday brings more cloud cover and highs climbing into the upper 20s. Afternoon readings top out in the lower 30s by Tuesday. Low-pressure passes through the Northern Great Lakes Tuesday -- bringing snow showers to the Northwoods & Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A few flurries are possible around and NE of the Capital Region on Tuesday. Expect a drop in temperatures through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will bottom out in the single-digits and teens Thursday/Friday.

