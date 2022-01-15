Advertisement

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children.

Local media reports that the 28-year-old rapper was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled along side and someone inside opened fire, killing him.

Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.

Beaubien is best known for his song “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue).

Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

