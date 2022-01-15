Advertisement

Milwaukee man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - A 54-year-old Milwaukee man faces hit-and-run charges in connection with a crash in West Allis that killed a woman.

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was charged Friday.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Jan. 11, killed 20-year-old Donniesha Harris.

Police received a tip from a resident in Milwaukee that the suspect vehicle may be parked in the area.

Police found the car, registered to Martinez Rodriguez, had severe front end damage.

Martinez Rodriguez said he did not stop or call authorities because “he had a lot of money on him and didn’t want to answer questions.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Man shot near downtown Madison
Generic crash
73-year-old Madison man dies after being struck by semi on I-39
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
Names released of 4 killed in I-39 crash
Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes, DOJ: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first

Latest News

A child in Clarksville was stabbed on Bambridge Drive and rushed to the hospital on Jan. 10.
Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting
COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
Chicago cites restaurants, gyms for COVID vaccine violations
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Shots fired on Crawling Stone Rd
UW-Madison expert launches cancer research using sharks
UW-Madison expert launches cancer research using sharks