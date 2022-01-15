MPD: Shots fired on Crawling Stone Rd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Rd Saturday morning after shots were fired, authorities report.

The Madison Police Department says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:22 a.m.

The victim’s car was running unattended outside the victim’s home when the victim confronted a suspect who was attempting to retrieve the car keys from within the home via an open garage door.

A physical confrontation occurred between the suspect and the victim, and shots were fired from the suspect, who was armed.

The suspect fled in an awaiting vehicle.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect was described as a thin African-American male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, acid washed jeans and sneakers with a red stripe, according to MPD.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing at this time.

