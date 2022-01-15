Advertisement

U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship comes to Lake Geneva

Reigning national champs, the "Pour Saps," work on their snow sculpture at Suicide Six on Friday.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Geneva’s 27th annual Winterfest will be the staging ground for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship this year.

Fifteen teams representing Alaska to Florida will show off their snow sculpting skills in the event that will take place Feb. 2-6.

Sculpting will begin Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. and will end Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.

Winners will be announced online on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

The public also has the chance to vote in the People’s Choice Award, with voting locations inside the Riviera Ballroom and at the Lake Geneva Visitor Center. Visitors can also vote online. Voting will be open Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Along with the snow creations, the downtown district will showcase 36 ice carvings.

There will be food, drinks, free entertainment and bonfires on Riviera Beach and a free shuttle service to different areas of the event.

Sculptures will remain on display until they melt.

The full schedule of all Winterfest events can be viewed here.

