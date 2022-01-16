Advertisement

Bitter Cold Sunday Morning; More flurries on the Way

Minor accumulations under an inch are possible throughout Sunday.
A few flurries are possible this afternoon. No major accumulations are expected.
A few flurries are possible this afternoon. No major accumulations are expected.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bundle up this morning! Lows are down into the single-digits with a few below-zero readings! Sunday’s forecast brings another round of snow flurries to much of Wisconsin. Some have already begun in the NW as of early Sunday morning. These flurries will move by during the late morning and afternoon. No major accumulations are expected, but a dusting could coat area roadways. Some places could see a couple tenths of an inch.

As high-pressure moves out, winds turn out of the West and then NW. Overnight lows drop into the teens again with decreasing clouds into Monday.

Monday filtered sunshine at times and highs climbing into the upper 20s. Afternoon readings top out in the lower 30s by Tuesday. Low-pressure passes through the Northern Great Lakes Tuesday -- bringing snow showers to the Northwoods & Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A few flurries/mix are possible around and NE of the Capital Region on Tuesday. Chances at this point remain low.

Expect a drop in temperatures through Wednesday and Thursday as another arctic high-pressure system moves in. Highs will bottom out in the single-digits and teens Thursday/Friday. The next chance for light snowfall may arrive early next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Man shot near downtown Madison
Generic crash
73-year-old Madison man dies after being struck by semi on I-39
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
Names released of 4 killed in I-39 crash
Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes, DOJ: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first

Latest News

An upper-level wave will bring the chance for light snow & flurries late Sunday. A dusting -...
Feeling Cooler with more Flurries around the Corner
Light snow flurries are possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. More snow passes down to the SW.
Winter is Back -- Watching for Friday Flurries
Thursday Extended Forecast
Watching for a bit of Snow Friday
Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend.
Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler