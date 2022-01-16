Bitter Cold Sunday Morning; More flurries on the Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bundle up this morning! Lows are down into the single-digits with a few below-zero readings! Sunday’s forecast brings another round of snow flurries to much of Wisconsin. Some have already begun in the NW as of early Sunday morning. These flurries will move by during the late morning and afternoon. No major accumulations are expected, but a dusting could coat area roadways. Some places could see a couple tenths of an inch.

As high-pressure moves out, winds turn out of the West and then NW. Overnight lows drop into the teens again with decreasing clouds into Monday.

Monday filtered sunshine at times and highs climbing into the upper 20s. Afternoon readings top out in the lower 30s by Tuesday. Low-pressure passes through the Northern Great Lakes Tuesday -- bringing snow showers to the Northwoods & Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A few flurries/mix are possible around and NE of the Capital Region on Tuesday. Chances at this point remain low.

Expect a drop in temperatures through Wednesday and Thursday as another arctic high-pressure system moves in. Highs will bottom out in the single-digits and teens Thursday/Friday. The next chance for light snowfall may arrive early next weekend.

