Ferry Bluff Eagle Council hosts 36th Annual Bald Eagle Watching Days

Prairie du Sac, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ferry Bluff Eagle Council debuted their renovated overlook on Water St during 36th Annual Bald Eagle Watching Days.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has seen a rapid increase among bald eagles. The agency counted more than 130 eagles living on the Wisconsin River near Prairie du Sac.

The Ferry Bluff Eagle Council planned several events during the weekend of January 13-15.

Weekend events include guided bird watching at the new overlook on Water St. People can stand close to the edge and watch the majestic birds from an ideal vantage point.

Bird enthusiasts admitted that it can get very cold and windy on the overlook, but said the view is worth it.

“To see that spark or that twinkle in someone’s eye when they see this bird and for me it’s a hope that it’ll spark a continued interest in the care of not only birds but our environment,” Ferry Bluff Eagle Council Volunteer Alec Anderson said.

Anderson will offer free informational guides and Eagle scopes on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DNR organizers said they counted almost 1,700 eagles living in Wisconsin in 2019. Compared to a total of about 100 eagles in 1974. They said the increase is unprecedented.

