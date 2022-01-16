MPD: Three hospitalized following west side crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people sustained serious injuries Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Madison’s west side.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Schroeder Road at around 8 p.m.

Multiple occupants in one vehicle sustained serious injuries, and all occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals.

Traffic was redirected during the investigation, MPD said.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has video evidence or information about the incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

