Advertisement

MPD: Three hospitalized following west side crash

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people sustained serious injuries Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Madison’s west side.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Schroeder Road at around 8 p.m.

Multiple occupants in one vehicle sustained serious injuries, and all occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals.

Traffic was redirected during the investigation, MPD said.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has video evidence or information about the incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Man shot near downtown Madison
Generic crash
73-year-old Madison man dies after being struck by semi on I-39
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
Names released of 4 killed in I-39 crash
Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes, DOJ: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first

Latest News

BELOIT PD
Beloit community impacted by gun violence gathers to call for change
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the...
Pascal Siakam has triple-double, Raptors beat Bucks 103-96
The Ferry Bluff Eagle Council debuted their renovated overlook on Water St during 36th Annual...
Ferry Bluff Eagle Council hosts 36th Annual Bald Eagle Watching Days
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor