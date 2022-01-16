Advertisement

Pascal Siakam has triple-double, Raptors beat Bucks 103-96

Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the...
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second career triple-double and the Toronto Raptors overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the cold-shooting Milwaukee Bucks 103-96 on Saturday night. OG Anunoby added 24 points to help the Raptors improve to 3-0 this season against the defending champion Bucks, who shot a season low 33.8%. Toronto has won five straight in the series. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points, making all 17 of his free throws but going 6 of 17 from the field. He didn’t play in the previous two games with Toronto this season, with the Raptors winning 97-93 in Toronto on Dec. 2 and 117-111 in Milwaukee on Jan. 5.

