Advertisement

Police investigating Milwaukee girl’s death as homicide

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say they are investigating the Saturday afternoon shooting death of an 8-year-old girl as a homicide.

A 47-year-old man is accused of handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl, who died at a nearby hospital.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death “heartbreaking” and said “mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life.”

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death “heartbreaking” and said “mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Man shot near downtown Madison
Generic crash
73-year-old Madison man dies after being struck by semi on I-39
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
Names released of 4 killed in I-39 crash
Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes, DOJ: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first

Latest News

BELOIT PD
Beloit community impacted by gun violence gathers to call for change
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing on St. Helena Island.
Woman stabbed, suspect arrested on Madison’s southeast side
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the...
Pascal Siakam has triple-double, Raptors beat Bucks 103-96
FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he...
Oldest WWII veteran remembered in museum service