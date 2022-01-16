Woman stabbed, suspect arrested on Madison’s southeast side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has been arrested in a stabbing that took place on Madison’s southeast side Saturday night.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Malibu Drive at around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a person who was stabbed inside a private residence.

A 38-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her head and was transported to an area hospital.

Officers located the 33-year-old suspect and arrested him on charges related to the incident, MPD said.

Police say the parties involved knew each other and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.