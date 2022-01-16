Advertisement

Woman stabbed, suspect arrested on Madison’s southeast side

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing on St. Helena Island.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing on St. Helena Island.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has been arrested in a stabbing that took place on Madison’s southeast side Saturday night.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Malibu Drive at around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a person who was stabbed inside a private residence.

A 38-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her head and was transported to an area hospital.

Officers located the 33-year-old suspect and arrested him on charges related to the incident, MPD said.

Police say the parties involved knew each other and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

