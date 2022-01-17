14-year-old Monroe boy allegedly beaten by four teens

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Sunday night in Monroe in connection to the alleged beating of a 14-year-old boy.

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 10th street at around 10:45 p.m. for report of four young men assaulting another young man.

Officers found an injured victim, a 14-year-old Monroe boy, in the area and called Green County EMS.

Additional officers located two other teens a block away, a 15-year-old boy from Brodhead and a 16-year-old boy from Monroe, police said. Both teens were taken into custody.

The 15-year-old was tentatively charged with underaged drinking and was released to a parent.

The 16-year-old was tentatively charged with substantial battery, underaged drinking, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of tobacco product and expelling bodily fluids at law enforcement officers.

The incident remains under investigation.

