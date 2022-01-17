Advertisement

49ers hang on late for 23-17 wild-card victory over Cowboys

49ers will face the Packers next week at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round.
San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after...
San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Versatile receiver Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown the play after an interception by Dak Prescott and the San Francisco 49ers held on for a 23-17 wild-card victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers overcame an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo when they led by 13 in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys had a final chance with 32 seconds remaining and were at the San Francisco 41 with 14 seconds to go when Prescott took off up the middle intending to slide and spike the ball for a final play. But Dallas didn’t get the snap off from the 24 until after the clock hit 0:00.

