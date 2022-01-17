Advertisement

8-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee identified

Scene of shooting near18th and Highland.
Scene of shooting near18th and Highland.(TMJ4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the young girl fatally shot over the weekend in Milwaukee.

Police say they are investigating the death of 8-year-old Tiana Huddleston as a homicide. A 47-year-old man is accused of handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl, who died at a nearby hospital on Saturday.

The man was taken into custody. Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death “heartbreaking” and said “mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life.”

Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office in the upcoming days.

