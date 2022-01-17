Advertisement

AP Poll: UW cruises into Top Ten riding a 6-game win streak

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) signals after hitting a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the...
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) signals after hitting a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rode a six-game winning streak into the Top Ten in the Associated Press’ latest poll.

The Badgers (14-2, 5-1 in Big Ten) jumped five slots and landed in the eight-hole, just behind the Kansas Jayhawks. By leapfrogging Michigan State, whom they play later this week, UW now ranks second among Big Ten teams, behind Purdue, who lost to the Badgers two weeks ago in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers moved up this week, as well, and have climbed to fourth in the nation, right in front of last week’s top team Baylor.

UW only had one game last week, besting Ohio State by 10 points, 78-68, on Thursday. The Buckeyes also happen to be the last team to beat the Badgers, way back on Dec. 11. However, in this latest matchup Brad Davidson knocked in 20 points, while Tyler Wahl tacked on 20 more, just one point shy of his career best.

On Friday, the now-14th ranked Spartans charge into the Kohl Center for a major Big Ten showdown. But, that’s not before the Badgers head to Evansville, Ill., where they’ll face off against a Northwestern team whose upset win over Michigan State knocked the Spartans down to 14th in the nation.

Gonzaga returned to the top slot after Baylor fell to fifth in the country.

RankTeamLast Week
1Gonzaga2
2Auburn4
3Arizona6
4Purdue7
5Baylor1
6Duke8
7Kansas9
8Wisconsin13
9UCLA3
10Houston11

