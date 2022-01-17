Advertisement

Fond du Lac man shows support for police department with weekly dance

Isaac is on the autism spectrum and thrives when he can keep to a routine. Detective Meilahn has made it a priority to meet with him every week.
Isaac is on the autism spectrum and thrives when he can keep to a routine. Meilahn has made it...
Isaac is on the autism spectrum and thrives when he can keep to a routine. Meilahn has made it a priority to meet with him every week.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - One Fond du Lac man is on a mission to show support for police officers through the power of dance.

For the past two years, Isaac Juoni has started his week at the Fond du Lac Police Department, singing and dancing for his friend, Detective Kristina Meilahn.

“Isaac is living his best life and we just really get to be a part of it for 15 minutes each week,” Meilahn said.

The pair met five years ago when Meilahn was a school resource officer at the high school, and a judge for their school talent show “Fondy’s Got Talent”.

In preparation for the next year’s show, Isaac started visiting Meilahn in school and practicing different songs. Isaac is on the autism spectrum and thrives when he can keep to a routine, so Meilahn made it a priority to meet with him every week. The pair met for nearly 3 and 1/2 years while at the high school.

“I think Isaac kind of came to me weekly, changing his songs every time to get some feedback on what he was doing because I obviously recognized his talent,” she said.

Meilahn was then promoted to Detective and moved from the high school to the police department. When Isaac graduated he started to visit her to perform and keep his routine.

“Isaac found me. He came into the front lobby, asked for me at reception, and said he wanted to sing me a song like he always did at the high school,” she said.

“I always sing songs to officer Meilahn because she’s my favorite detective and favorite officer,” Juoni said.

Over time, Isaac’s audience has grown. Today several department members join Meilahn for the show.

“Life is amazing, everybody has things that they are excited about that they love and they look forward to and are excited about and Isaac is our reminder of that. How can you not be excited when you’re with Isaac,” she said.

Isaac has performed everything from Johnny Cash to Fraggle Rock at the department. Meilahn said each week she is surprised at what he will do.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Generic crash
73-year-old Madison man dies after being struck by semi on I-39
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
Names released of 4 killed in I-39 crash
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students
Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes, DOJ: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first

Latest News

(Credit: Henry Vilas Zoo/Associated Press)
Wisconsin animal agencies encourage Betty White Challenge to honor late actress
Closed flue lead to heavy smoke in Madison home’s basement
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Chandler Halderson trial set to resume Tuesday after week-long COVID-19 delay
Madison College students volunteer at Little John's Kitchen on MLK Day
Madison College students spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day building community
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash