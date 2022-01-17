Advertisement

If you live in Wisconsin, you likely have low vitamin D levels

*
*(WTOC)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staying inside during the wintertime can cause our vitamin D levels to naturally decrease, according to a UW associate professor of dermatology.

Dr. Apple Bodemer said at least half of Americans have vitamin D insufficiencies. She said vitamin D deficiencies have been linked to causing depression or mood disorders.

“Certainly when we get into the northern latitudes we have a lot less exposure to UV throughout the day and in the winter, especially when it’s so cold out in Wisconsin, I definitely do see a lot of vitamin d deficiency in people that you might be surprised would have it,” said Dr. Apple Bodemer, associate professor for dermatology at UW Health.

Bodies need vitamin D to build healthy bones. According to the Mayo Clinic, your body can only absorb calcium, the primary component of bone, when vitamin D is present. Vitamin D also regulates many other cellular functions in your body. Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and neuroprotective properties support immune health, muscle function and brain cell activity.

Foods and drinks, such as orange juice with vitamin D3, egg yolks, and beef liver can help to increase those vitamin D levels. Fatty fishes, like salmon and sardines, can increase vitamin D levels too.

There are vitamin D2 and D3 supplements, but Dr. Bodemer said D3 is the one you are looking for.

Dr. Bodemer said it only takes about 10 to 15 minutes of sunlight a day to maximize the vitamin D production in our bodies.

Vitamin D deficiencies can present as hairloss, fatigue, weight gain and muscle and joint pain.

Mayo Clinic research shows a positive effect on the following conditions by supplement with vitamin D:

  • Cognitive health. Research shows that low levels of vitamin D in the blood are associated with cognitive decline. However, more studies are needed to determine the benefits of vitamin D supplementation for cognitive health.
  • Inherited bone disorders. Vitamin D supplements can be used to help treat inherited disorders resulting from an inability to absorb or process vitamin D, such as familial hypophosphatemia.
  • Multiple sclerosis. Research suggests that long-term vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of multiple sclerosis.
  • Osteomalacia. Vitamin D supplements are used to treat adults with severe vitamin D deficiency, resulting in loss of bone mineral content, bone pain, muscle weakness and soft bones (osteomalacia).
  • Osteoporosis. Studies suggest that people who get enough vitamin D and calcium in their diets can slow bone mineral loss, help prevent osteoporosis and reduce bone fractures. Ask your doctor if you need a calcium and vitamin D supplement to prevent or treat osteoporosis.
  • Psoriasis. Applying vitamin D or a topical preparation that contains a vitamin D compound called calcipotriene to the skin can treat plaque-type psoriasis in some people.
  • Rickets. This rare condition develops in children with vitamin D deficiency. Supplementing with vitamin D can prevent and treat the problem.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Generic crash
73-year-old Madison man dies after being struck by semi on I-39
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
Names released of 4 killed in I-39 crash
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students
Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes, DOJ: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first

Latest News

Madison College students volunteer at Little John's Kitchen on MLK Day
Madison College students spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day building community
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Chandler Halderson trial set to resume Tuesday after week-long COVID-19 delay
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Madison College students spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day building community
Madison College students spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day building community
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash