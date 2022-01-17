It’s looking like J.J. Watt’s back for the playoffs

LOS ANGELES (WMTV) - The Arizona Cardinals are a team in desperate need of a spark. They stumbled into the playoffs with a 1-4 mark over the past five games.

J.J. Watt and his bionic shoulder might be able to provide it. On Monday, just hours before his team kicks off in Los Angeles, the Pewaukee native tweeted an montage of his team getting ready for their first playoff game since 2015, set (naturally) to California Dreamin’.

The nearly one-minute video, featuring highlights of the Cardinals’ entire defense this season, comes to a climax with the former Badger bursting through the doors toward the practice field.

While whether Watt will be suited up Monday night has not been officially announced yet, the Cardinals on Sunday cut cornerback Breon Borders… meaning they have a roster spot available.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is trying to complete a comeback from a serious shoulder injury in an effort to help the Cardinals’ defense when they face Rams in the wild-card round.

The idea Watt could return seemed absurd in late October. The 11-year veteran confirmed his injury included a dislocated shoulder, torn rotator cuff, torn labrum and capsule.

